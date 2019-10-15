David Taylor, 36, turned himself in to police in Chelmsford, Mass., where he is being held on $1,000 bail on charges related to robberies in that town and Woburn, Mass., Pelham police said.

Police in Pelham, N.H. have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly robbed a Subway sandwhich shop last month, officials said.

He is also facing a fugitive of justice charge related to the alleged Subway robbery on Sept. 15, police said in a statement.

Taylor is being held at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica.

A court date for him in New Hampshire has not yet been set, officials said.

