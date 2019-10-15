On Tuesday morning local leaders gathered at the memorial to talk about the $2.8 million restoration project and the launch of a new augmented reality app that offers visitors a new way of experiencing the memorial. They also unveiled new interpretive signage that will be installed at the site while the monument is being restored.

The bronze and stone sculpture, which was first unveiled in 1897, will be removed from its base and taken to an offsite conservation studio so it can be restored and a new concrete foundation can be built. The work is scheduled to start in the spring and should take 5 to 6 months to complete, according to a National Park Service news release.

The Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, a popular monument that stands across the street from the State House, will be taken down so it can be repaired and restored, officials announced Tuesday.

National Park Service Deputy Regional Director Rose Fennell spoke of the significance of the memorial, which honors the first regiment of black troops recruited in the North to fight in the Civil War.

“These soldiers wore the uniform of a country that did not recognize them as citizens, nor even acknowledge their humanity, yet they dedicated themselves to the nation’s survival knowing that victory in war would lead to the emancipation of millions,” she said.

Other speakers included Liz Vizza, executive director of the Friends of the Public Garden; Marita Rivero, executive director of the Museum of African American History; Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods; and Danielson “Donny” Tavares, the chief diversity officer for the city of Boston.

The Shaw memorial, which was created by sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, depicts Colonel Robert Gould Shaw on horseback and the 54th Regiment marching down Beacon Street on May 28, 1863 as they left Boston to head south.

The 54th Regiment went on to lead an assault on Fort Wagner in South Carolina, where nearly half the unit, including Shaw, became casualties of war.

“Today, the Shaw Memorial stands as a reminder of Boston’s central role in the campaign to end slavery, the demand for equal rights for all, and the sacrifices made by so many,” the news release said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.