Boston police arrested a 33-year-old man in Dorchester on Monday night after he was allegedly seen arguing with other men and officers discovered a rifle in a driveway, police said.
Paul Brown of Dorchester was arrested around 7:59 p.m. near 381 Centre St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers were called about four men arguing and one man holding a rifle in his hand.
“Officers observed the suspect coming out of a driveway and due to the nature of the call, officers placed the male, later identified as Paul Brown, 33, of Dorchester, into handcuffs,” the statement said. “Officers were able to locate a rifle leaning against a chain link fence in the driveway.”
The weapon was a Mossberg 715T .22-caliber rifle with 23 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Brown was arrested and set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and carrying a rifle or shotgun on a public way.
