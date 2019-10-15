A car on Route 26 in Errol, N.H. became engulfed in flames after its driver fell asleep and crashed into a dump truck early Tuesday morning.
Mark Largesse, 31, of Berlin, N.H. was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram around 5:45 a.m. when he fell asleep and awoke just seconds before the vehicle collided into a dump truck, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
After the initial impact, Largesse was able to extricate himself from the car, which became engulfed in flames shortly after, State Police said.
The 1989 Mack dump truck, driven by David Theriault, 60, of Errol, received little damage and was driven off the scene Theriault, according to State Police.
Largesse was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, State Police said in a statement.
Theriault was not injured by the incident, police said.
New Hampshire State Police is investigating the cause of the accident.
