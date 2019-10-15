A car on Route 26 in Errol, N.H. became engulfed in flames after its driver fell asleep and crashed into a dump truck early Tuesday morning.

Mark Largesse, 31, of Berlin, N.H. was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram around 5:45 a.m. when he fell asleep and awoke just seconds before the vehicle collided into a dump truck, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

After the initial impact, Largesse was able to extricate himself from the car, which became engulfed in flames shortly after, State Police said.