A flight crew spotted a drone in the sky as its plane took off Monday from Logan International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA provided details of the sighting in a brief statement.
“The crew of Boutique Airlines Flight 864, a Pilatus PC-12, reported seeing an unmanned aircraft off its right wing during departure at about 2:50 p.m. Monday,” the statement said. “The flight crew reported the unmanned aircraft at an altitude of 2,800 feet and approximately 4.6 miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport.”
According to the statement, the “flight continued to Massena International Airport in New York. The FAA notified the Massachusetts State Police and is investigating.”
