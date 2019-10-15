A flight crew spotted a drone in the sky as its plane took off Monday from Logan International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA provided details of the sighting in a brief statement.

“The crew of Boutique Airlines Flight 864, a Pilatus PC-12, reported seeing an unmanned aircraft off its right wing during departure at about 2:50 p.m. Monday,” the statement said. “The flight crew reported the unmanned aircraft at an altitude of 2,800 feet and approximately 4.6 miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport.”