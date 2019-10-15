Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said Walsh will present the award to Flynn. The ceremony is slated for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Hotel, according to A Better City’s website.

The group bestowing the award on the congenial former mayor, who occupied the corner office at City Hall from 1984 to 1993, is A Better City, a business-backed organization.

Former Mayor Raymond L. Flynn, a proud son of South Boston who’s been honored repeatedly in recent years for his civic contributions, will receive the Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building lifetime achievement award Tuesday night.

In addition to Flynn, the other Leventhal Award recipients include MIT President L. Rafael Reif, in the environment category; Rosemarie E. Sansone, president and chief executive officer of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, in the land development category, and Commodore Builders founder and chief executive Joseph Albanese, in the infrastructure category, the site says.

“The Norman B. Leventhal Awards are an opportunity to recognize the leaders and innovators who have made significant contributions to our built environment,” the site says.

Flynn, who also served as ambassador to the Vatican, has received awards from various civic groups and local politicians.

In February he and his wife Kathy, along with other members of their family, received the Paraclete’s Founders Award, which honors “those who give of themselves to advocate for and help others,” said organizers from the Paraclete Academy at the time.

The Paraclete Academy is an educational enrichment program that offers tutoring, enrichment classes, and field trips.

The February ceremony was a lively affair that featured bagpipe playing by the Boston Police Honor Guard. When Flynn spoke to attendees, he called attention to the “unsung heroes” of Boston.

“If I had it my way, I would list many of you out there,” Flynn said in February. “Who I know personally, who have worked hard to make this a great city.”

Flynn served as mayor from 1984 to 1993, and then as ambassador to the Vatican under then-president Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1997.

In November 2016, Flynn received more plaudits when the South Boston Marine Industrial Park was renamed after him.

Longtime friends and even former political rivals turned out for the 2016 tribute to Flynn, who promoted the redevelopment of the once gritty port into a vibrant center of marine commerce during his nine years as mayor.

“This is the entry place for so many people, probably with no money in their pockets, one little suitcase, fleeing oppression, looking for opportunity,” Flynn said as the park was formally dubbed the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. “And they found it right here in the city of Boston and in the United States of America.”

Globe Correspondents Andrew Stanton and Nicole Fleming contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.