Howell, who most recently was the head of school at Indian Springs School in Birmingham, Ala., was appointed on a unanimous vote by the academy’s board of trustees on Saturday, the statement said.

Sharon Howell will succeed Thomas Lovett as the boarding and day school’s headmaster, beginning next July 1, St. Johnsbury said in a statement.

A former Harvard lecturer and associate head of a private secondary school in Western Massachusetts has been selected as the new leader of St. Johnsbury Academy, the Vermont school announced Tuesday.

Peter Hammer, a trustee who co-chaired the search committee, said Howell “ . . . embraces our mission and tradition while seeking to lead the academy into the future through academic excellence, collaboration, and innovation.”

She is a former associate head of school for strategic planning and administration at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass., and a former resident dean of Adams House at Harvard University.

Howell has a doctorate in English and American literature and language from Harvard. While at Harvard, she was a lecturer in history and English on the arts and science faculty, according to the statement.

During her time at the college, she was also the Senior Allston Burr Resident Dean and served as interim housemaster in the residential house system, where she was responsible for 475 undergraduate students, according to the statement.

At Indian Springs School , Howell was credited with instituting a waiting list for admissions, meeting annual budget goals, and increasing the school’s endowment by 15 percent, the statement said.

At Northfield Mount Hermon School Howell oversaw 300 staff and faculty, managed the annual budget, and oversaw risk management.

She and her husband, Tom, an artist and entrepreneur, are the parents of two children, who will both attend St. Johnsbury in fall 2020, the statement said.

