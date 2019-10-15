Meir was set to conduct her first spacewalk Wednesday with astronaut Andrew Morgan to continue a series of spacewalks to upgrade the station’s batteries. This walk was postponed in order to replace the faculty power unit, called a Battery Charge/Discharge Unit, the statement said.

Meir, a native of Caribou, Maine, is scheduled to join astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday or Friday to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend, NASA said in a statement Tuesday.

Maine astronaut Jessica Meir will venture out on her first spacewalk this week in what is also the first spacewalk ever conducted by two women, according to NASA officials.

The failure did not affect the station’s overall power supply, which is fed by batteries and solar arrays. However, it does prevent the new lithium-ion battery that was installed in a spacewalk earlier this month from providing additional power to the station, NASA said.

On Oct. 7, Meir tweeted that the five-spacewalk series to replace the old nickel-hydrogen batteries with the more powerful lithium-ion batteries was off to an “epic start.” The first two spacewalks in this series were conducted by Koch and Morgan on Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, according to NASA.

My view from the @JAXA_en module during yesterday’s spacewalk. @Astro_Christina & @AstroDrewMorgan set us off to an epic start in this 5-spacewalk series to install new batteries on @Space_Station. Honored to fly the #Canadarm2 to support the operations with this amazing team! pic.twitter.com/kPpngf8d2O — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 7, 2019

Meir is the first woman from Maine to go into space. She reached the station Sept. 25 on a Russian Soyuz rocket along with Oleg Skripochka from Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the United Arab Emirates, NASA said in a statement Sept. 25.

Meir will spend more than six months on the station, “conducting about 250 science investigations in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences, and technology development,” NASA said.

