A man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield Monday night, State Police said.

The man, who police have not identified, was driving in the right lane of I-91 southbound in a 2004 Toyota Highlander around 10 p.m., police said. Near Exit 4, he lost control of the car and it crossed three lanes, hitting the left guardrail.

The car then traveled back across the interstate and hit the right guardrail. During the crash, the man was ejected from the car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.