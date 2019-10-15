A 34-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Cranston, R.I., late Sunday night, police said.

John A. Mattesini III of Cranston was fatally injured when he lost control of his motorcycle around 11:55 p.m. Sunday near 550-570 Pontiac Ave., Cranston police said in a statement Tuesday.

Witnesses to the crash said Mattesini was driving a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle south on Pontiac Avenue at a very high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police said. He lost control of the motorcycle, and it hit several fixed objects, police said.