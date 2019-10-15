A man was shot in the leg in Jamaica Plain Monday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to the shooting at 140 School St. at 9:39 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

Police met with the victim, a man in his 30s, who had an apparent gunshot wound in his leg. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, and his current condition is unknown, Tavares said.