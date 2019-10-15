Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. A representative for Huffman, 56, confirmed in a statement that the “Desperate Housewives” star had reported to prison in Dublin, Calif. In addition to the prison time, her sentence includes one year of probation, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. Previous inmates of the prison include Patty Hearst and the “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss. Huffman was sentenced in September in US District Court in Boston for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman is one of dozens of defendants caught up in the scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the students’ SAT and ACT exams. Huffman was charged for the latter scheme.

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Ex-Harvard lecturer tapped as school head

A former Harvard lecturer and associate head of a private secondary school in Western Massachusetts has been selected as the new leader of St. Johnsbury Academy, the school said Tuesday. Sharon Howell will succeed Thomas Lovett as the private school’s headmaster on July 1, 2020, St. Johnsbury said in a statement. Howell, who most recently was the head of school at Indian Springs School in Birmingham, Ala., was appointed on a unanimous vote by the academy’s board of trustees on Saturday, the statement said. Peter Hammer, a trustee who co-chaired the search committee, said Howell “ . . . embraces our mission and tradition while seeking to lead the academy into the future through academic excellence, collaboration, and innovation.” She is a former associate head of school for strategic planning and administration at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass., and a former resident dean of Adams House at Harvard University. Howell has a doctorate in English and American literature and language from Harvard. While at Harvard, she was a lecturer in history and English on the arts and science faculty, according to the statement.

boston

Court delays decision on vape product ban

A decision on whether to lift Massachusetts’ four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products has been delayed over a technicality. An attorney representing vaping companies who oppose Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s ban failed to file the proper paperwork in the correct fashion on Tuesday. The Vapor Technology Association and local vape store owners say the ban is causing irreparable damage to their businesses and will destroy a $331 million industry. The attorney for the vaping companies says he will file an amended complaint by Friday. The state reported 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products, including one death. (AP)

ortland, Maine

School suspends student, says rape not was bullying

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who was punished for bullying after she charged the school failed to address concerns about sexual assault. The organization filed a motion Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the Cape Elizabeth district. Sophomore Aela Mansmann is appealing a suspension for posting a note that said: ‘‘There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.’’ The district says her actions broke an anti-bullying policy. The school principal has said a male student believed he was the target of the note and that he felt unsafe at school. Superintendent Donna Wolfram declined to comment Tuesday. (AP)

New Britain, Conn.

University’s documents detail sexual abuse allegations

Central Connecticut State University documents detail nearly 10 years of investigations of alleged sexual misconduct and unwanted sexual advances by faculty and staff. A university spokeswoman says 190-pages detailing the investigations into several employees were released after a Freedom of Information Act request by student reporters. Seven professors, one lecturer, and one coach were found to be in violation of the sexual misconduct policy or were involved in some form of sexual misconduct. University president Zulma Toro says one of the professors investigated is still employed with the university and continues to undergo the arbitration process. It is unclear if others are still employed. The Office of Equity and Inclusion is implementing a 15-step plan to overhaul how allegations of sexual misconduct are addressed. (AP)