Authorities are investigating an unattended death of an 83-year-old New Hampshire man found in Halifax on Tuesday, prosecutors said.
Police responded to a report of an unattended death at 287 Holmes St. at about 10 a.m., according to a Plymouth district attorney’s office statement. The victim, identified as Henry Stukuls of Atkinson, N.H., was taken to a Plymouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the district attorney’s office said.
No foul play is suspected.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.
Advertisement