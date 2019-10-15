Authorities are investigating an unattended death of an 83-year-old New Hampshire man found in Halifax on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Police responded to a report of an unattended death at 287 Holmes St. at about 10 a.m., according to a Plymouth district attorney’s office statement. The victim, identified as Henry Stukuls of Atkinson, N.H., was taken to a Plymouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the district attorney’s office said.