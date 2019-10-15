■ DRONE SPOTTED A flight crew spotted a drone in the sky as their plane took off Monday from Logan International Airport, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement. “The flight crew reported the unmanned aircraft at an altitude of 2,800 feet and approximately 4.6 miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport,” the statement detailed. The plane, a Pilatus PC-12, took off around 2:50 p.m. Boutique Airlines Flight 864, continued to Massena International Airport in New York. No drone operator was found in the area west of Nahant, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail.

■ RIFLE SEIZED Boston police arrested a 33-year-old man in Dorchester on Monday night after he was seen arguing with other men and officers discovered a rifle in a driveway, police said. Paul Brown of Dorchester was arrested around 7:59 p.m. near 381 Centre St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers were called about four men arguing and one man holding a rifle in his hand. The weapon was a Mossberg 715T .22-caliber rifle with 23 rounds of ammunition, police said. Brown was set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and carrying a rifle or shotgun on a public way.