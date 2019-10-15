Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Jackson Street in Methuen on Monday night as 57-year-old Timothy Lafferty.
Police responded to 253 Jackson St. around 8:40 p.m. First responders rendered aid at the scene, but Lafferty succumbed to his injuries, police said.
A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle struck Lafferty before driving away, Methuen police said.
Investigators seized a sedan with front-end damage as part of the ongoing investigation. Police are working to identify the person who was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.
Advertisement
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.