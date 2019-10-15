Shirley police are searching for who is responsible for blowing up mailboxes and a trash can with fireworks Friday, police said.

Police are investigating explosions at Myles Lane and Clark, Lawton, Walker, and Horse Pond roads, said Shirley Police Chief Sam Santiago. Officers were called about the first incident at 11:02 p.m.

“We don’t know who it was, but a vehicle pulled up next to a mailbox in front of a resident’s house on Lawton Road. Then you can see a fuse lit and the vehicle takes off. Next thing you know, it explodes the mailbox,” Santiago said.