The lottery is open for a month, from Tuesday to Nov. 15. The selected couples will each receive a one-hour wedding ceremony in the Abbey Room on Feb. 2, the BPL said.

Four lucky couples will win free wedding ceremonies in one of the city’s most sought-after wedding venues to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the library’s McKim Building in Copley Square, the library announced Tuesday.

Want to tie the knot without breaking your bank? The Boston Public Library might be able to help.

The prize also includes an overnight stay for each couple at the Westin Copley Place, bouquets and boutonnieres, light refreshments, and commemorative gifts, the BPL said. Music will be provided by SpeechLess Music, and ceremony and mini-session photos will be shot by Janelle Carmela Photography. Justice of the Peace Karla Firestone will officiate.

Ten guests are allowed to join the couple for the ceremony. Recipients will be responsible for getting their own marriage licenses, the BPL said.

Receptions are not included with the prizes. Normally, the BPL does not have ceremonies without accompanying receptions.

The cost for hosting a wedding in the historic building is about $400 per person, which includes the wedding and reception but not things like decorations, BPL spokeswoman Renee Barouxis said.

The giveaway also allows the couples to snag some coveted spots. The library is heavily booked through 2020, Barouxis said.

The chosen couples will be notified around Nov. 18. The giveaway is open to one submission per couple, who must be looking to marry and be at least 18 years old, the BPL said.

