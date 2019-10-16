Defendants normally plead guilty during Rule 11 hearings, and Rodriguez-Walker’s lawyer wrote in Wednesday’s motion that he “intends to plead guilty.”

Jose Rodriguez-Walker, 32, of Lawrence filed a motion for a Rule 11 hearing in US District Court in Boston, where he’s charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride.

An alleged fentanyl dealer, who prosecutors say rode a bicycle to a drug sale in Lawrence and then led police on a lengthy foot chase before telling his captors “I have it in my pants,” signaled Wednesday his intention to plead guilty to a federal charge.

An affidavit filed in the case said Rodriguez-Walker rode his bike to a drug transaction on June 11 in Lawrence, and that law enforcement pounced after he gave a bag of suspected fentanyl to a customer.

He allegedly tried to flee on his bicycle.

“As law enforcement started approaching Rodriguez-Walker yelling ‘Stop! Police!,’ he began riding away on his bicycle but was stopped by [DEA Special Agent Glen] Coletti, who got in his path, causing Rodriguez-Walker to fall off his bike.”

Undaunted, Rodriguez-Walker started running and was followed by law enforcement personnel who chased him “through several back yards and over chain link fences,” the filing said.

They eventually caught him, and Rodriguez-Walker offered an assist when the law enforcement officers handcuffed him.

“As Rodriguez-Walker observed investigators searching the area of the foot pursuit, he advised SA Coletti that there was no need for them to search,” the affidavit said. “Rodriguez-Walker stated ‘I did not throw anything.’ Rodriguez-Walker made movements with his hands, while handcuffed, towards his waistline. When asked what he was doing, Rodriguez-Walker advised SA Coletti, ‘I have it in my pants.’ Rodriguez-Walker was then assisted in removing a white, opaque bag out from the back waistband of his pants.”

The bag, the affidavit said, contained approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl.

