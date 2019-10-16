In their sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 9, prosecutors wrote that Klapper, in addition to paying for the ACT boost, also agreed with ringleader William “Rick” Singer to “misrepresent her son on his applications as African American and of Hispanic/Latino origin, in an apparent attempt to further improve his odds of admission by claiming minority status.”

Marjorie Klapper, 51, of Menlo Park, Cali., will learn her fate in US District Court in Boston at 2:30 p.m. She pleaded guilty in that courthouse in May to a sole count of conspiracy commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

A California jeweler who paid a $15,000 bribe to pad her son’s ACT score as part of the college admissions cheating scandal faces sentencing Wednesday, and prosecutors want her to serve four months in prison, records show.

Advertisement

In addition, prosecutors wrote, Klapper “agreed to falsely represent the highest education level she and her husband had achieved as ‘high school’ – even though both graduated from college – hesitating only because she wondered whether her son’s odds of admission to a school her husband attended would be even better as a legacy applicant.”

Klapper’s one of dozens of defendants charged in the breathtaking scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Singer has admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

Prosecutors wrote that Klapper’s decision “to lie about her son’s race, ethnicity, and background” distinguishes her from other parents jammed up in the case.

“She purposefully sought to portray her son as a minority, and the child of parents who did not attend college, despite the fact that he was neither, because she thought that lie would further bolster his college prospects,” prosecutors wrote. “She thereby increased the likelihood that her fraud would come at the expense of an actual minority candidate, or an applicant who was actually the first in his or her family to attend college.”

Advertisement

In addition to four months in the hoosegow, prosecutors are recommending that Klapper serve one year of supervised release and pay a fine of $20,000, records show.

But Klapper’s attorneys requested in their own sentencing memorandum that she be sentenced to time served -- her brief stretch in custody on the day of her arrest -- as well as one year of supervised release conditioned on four months of home confinement. Her lawyers also recommended that she perform 300 hours of community service and fork over $20,000.

“Mrs. Klapper did not originate the erroneous racial and ethnic claims in any applications,” the defense wrote. “Upon information and belief, Mrs. Klapper believes co-defendant Rick Singer or one of his associates made these changes by accessing the Common Application via the internet.”

Klapper, who earned “a modest income by selling jewelry,” was dealing at the time of her crime with “a tragic loss in her family and a horrific physical assault on her epileptic son by multiple assailants after he had recently experienced a grand mal seizure,” her lawyers wrote.

According to her legal team, Klapper, in committing the test fraud, “was neither seeking to use her son to improve her personal status in the eyes of the public, nor to elevate herself among friends and colleagues. She did not engage in this offense so that her son -- who has a legitimate and documented learning disability and medical condition -- could enroll in a top-tier university as some ‘trophy child.’ ”

Advertisement

Rather, her lawyers said, Klapper was “motivated by her son’s legitimate and documented disadvantages that were exacerbated by a recent, violent assault. Mrs. Klapper saw her son struggle, and she wanted him to feel like a ‘regular’ student.”

Her motives, the defense wrote, “were maternal but her execution misguided and illegal. Beyond question, Mrs. Klapper allowed her zeal to over-reach, for which she profoundly regrets and takes full responsibility.”

Klapper’s sentencing comes one day after Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, another parent who copped to wrongdoing in the cheating scandal, reported to a California prison to begin serving a 14-day stretch inside.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.