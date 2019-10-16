“It’s the first complete new station that we’re building in Boston in a decade. B-2 in Dudley Square opened in 2011,” Walsh said. “When I first got elected mayor, I thought we were going to be breaking ground. I was all excited. And here we are six years later, breaking ground.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, state politicians, and Boston police hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new A-7 police station set to open in 2021 at 338 East Eagle St.

City officials broke ground in East Boston Wednesday on a $30 million police station - the first new police facility in almost a decade, officials said.

Boston officials also broke ground Sept. 16 on a new $23.5 million fire station in Roxbury. The city is funding other projects, including a new EMS station at Logan Airport and a pool in East Boston.

The new A-7 station will replace the station at 69 Paris St., officials said. The Paris Street building was opened on February 28, 1859, said Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

“There were some rooms on the second floor the police can’t even use. The ceiling is crumbling, the building is falling apart,” said State Representative Adrian Modaro.

City officials said the new police station will feature a public room for the community to host events.

“All of you right here, from our great elected officials to the health center, command staff, the people of East Boston, this is our station. This is a breaking of the ground for a new family station,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. “East Boston deserves it. We’ve been waiting a long time.”

A few dozen protesters outside the groundbreaking ceremony called on Walsh to stop Eversource Energy from building a substation behind the new police station, said Heather O’Brien, a community planner at Harborkeepers, an environmental organization.

“This police station is going here and nobody’s protesting that,” O’Brien said. “But feet away from the police station is a contaminated site where Eversource is trying to put a dangerous electrical substation in ground that floods feet from a playground.”

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.