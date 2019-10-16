Wynn Resorts, the casino giant that owns Encore, said DeSalvio made the decision to step down after five years at the helm. The company described the casino’s June opening as “one of the most successful casino resort openings on the East Coast.”

Robert DeSalvio, who steered the $2.6 billion Everett casino through its construction and its first four months of operations, will be replaced by Brian Gullbrants, who had overseen the casino’s food and beverage operations.

The president of Encore Boston Harbor casino is stepping down, the company announced Wednesday.

“Bob leaves Encore with a hand-selected team prepared to take on the challenges ahead,” Wynn Resorts chief executive Matt Maddox said in a statement. “I salute him for his commitment to the project and, most importantly, his dedication to his team.”

New Encore Boston Harbor president Brian Gullbrants. WYNN RESORTS

Wynn resorts said neither DeSalvio or Gullbrants would be available for interviews Wednesday.

The glitzy casino has had a relatively smooth first few months in terms of logistics, as fears of traffic problems have not materialized. But the casino has lagged behind revenue projections as slot machine profits have remained stubbornly slow.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported this week that Encore has brought in $166.8 million between its June 23 opening and the end of September, paying $41.7 million in state taxes. Wynn Resorts told state regulators in 2014 that it expected to take in more than $800 million in gross gaming revenue during its first year.

