A fourth suspect, Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, remains at large, according to the statement.

Placido Armando Pereira, 33, Natalio Miranda, 28, and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, all of Brockton, were arrested Wednesday following a month long joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, State Police said in a statement.

Three members of a Brockton-area gang known as Head Shot Mafia are facing federal drug charges for allegedly operating a fentanyl distribution operation in southeastern Massachusetts, State Police said.

“The crew ran a fentanyl delivery service that encompassed all of Brockton as well as neighboring cities,” State Police said.

Customers allegedly placed delivery orders for fentanyl by contacting various Head Shot Mafia crew members through a maintained and shared cellphone, according to the statement.

Beginning in September, an undercover law enforcement officer successfully made six purchases of fentanyl from the crew.

Miranda sold fentanyl to the undercover officer while on probation for a state drug trafficking offense, and Defrancesco sold fentanyl to the undercover officer while on pre-trial release from an indictment charging him with drug trafficking and firearm possession, the stament

On Tuesday, investigators received federal search warrants and arrest warrants through the US District Court in Boston.

Arraignment information was not immediately known Wednesday night.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million, the statement said.

Some of the suspects have prior criminal records.

In 2010, Pereira was arrested on drug trafficking charges at Logan Airport as he returned from Cape Verde, and in 2014, Pereira was the target of an assassination attempt in Brockton, the statement said.

