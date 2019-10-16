Officer Michael Muise and Katelyn Ricker, the department’s animal control officer, went to the Woodland Drive area around 9:30 a.m. to have a look.

Police in Weare, N.H. got a call reporting three Huskies running loose through a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Katelyn Ricker, the animal control officer in Weare, N.H., pulled two dogs from a pool Wednesday.

When they arrived, Ricker spotted one of the dogs running around the exterior of an above ground pool. Next she heard it scratching.

Were his wet-nosed pals horsing around in the water?

“When I heard the scratching, that’s when I ran up to the deck and saw the other two dogs swimming in there,” Ricker said by telephone Wednesday night.

Ricker said that she found the dogs struggling to climb out of opposite ends of the pool. She pulled one dog out from the ladder on one end. She then made her way to the other end to pull out the second one.

“Some people call me a hero. But, I don’t see it like that. I see it as doing my job,” she said.

According to Ricker, neither of the dogs were injured. After the dogs dried off, all three were returned to their owner.

On its Facebook page, Weare police saluted Ricker for saving the two dogs.

They also asked residents to “. . . please remember to secure access to pools and to keep your dogs contained to their yard and under your control.”

