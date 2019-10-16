Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Hyannis on Wednesday, authorities said.
Barnstable police responded to report of a fight on Yarmouth Road around 1:15 p.m. There, officers found a man who appeared to have sustained a stab wound, Barnstable police Sergeant Eric Drifmeyer said. The man was taken to a hospital, Drifmeyer said. The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office confirmed that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
State Police detectives also responded to the scene, according to that office.
Drifmeyer said the scene was still active as of 4:30 p.m., and the investigation was ongoing. He said he did not have any information about a suspect or suspects in custody.
In a tweet Wednesday, Yarmouth police encouraged drivers to avoid Exit 7 on Route 6 and Willow Street into Hyannis. The tweet indicated there were road closures because of “major police activity.”
