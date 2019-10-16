Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Hyannis on Wednesday, authorities said.

Barnstable police responded to report of a fight on Yarmouth Road around 1:15 p.m. There, officers found a man who appeared to have sustained a stab wound, Barnstable police Sergeant Eric Drifmeyer said. The man was taken to a hospital, Drifmeyer said. The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office confirmed that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

State Police detectives also responded to the scene, according to that office.