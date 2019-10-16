The statement said “officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 12 Arion Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located multiple shell casings in front of the address.”

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Troy Connally and said the incident occurred around 1:05 a.m.

A 35-year-old man allegedly fired shots into the pre-dawn sky in Dorchester early Wednesday, and now he’s facing criminal charges.

According to the statement, police “were able to obtain video footage which showed the suspect, later identified as Troy Connally, 35 of Boston, lifting his right arm out of his jacket pocket and pointing a firearm towards the sky. Officers then observed several muzzle flashes.”

Eventually police got the suspect.

“Officers canvassed the area and observed the suspect walking in the area of Arion Street and Davern Avenue,” the statement said. “Officers approached and stopped the suspect at which time they recovered the slide of a semi-automatic weapon from his jacket pocket. The suspect was then placed in custody on scene without incident.”

Connally, police said, “was placed under arrest and charged with the following: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Firearm Discharged Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling.”

A not guilty plea was entered on Connally’s behalf later Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court, where he was held on $5,000 bail, records show. His next court date in the matter is slated for Nov. 14.

