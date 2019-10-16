The gunman in a 2016 Dorchester shooting that killed a man and paralyzed a woman was found guilty of first degree murder in Suffolk County Superior Court Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Aaron Almeida was found guilty in the shooting death of Ailton Goncalves. In the shooting of the second victim, he was found guilty of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the statement said.
Goncalves, 35, was shot in the head on Dudley Terrace while hanging out with friends on Aug. 20, 2016. The woman, then 30, had stepped outside a friend’s house to get cigarettes from her car, when she was shot numerous times in the back and legs. She survived, but was paralyzed, officials said.
Advertisement
There were eight shots fired during the incident - described in court records as a “gang committed offense,” according to previous Globe reporting.
Video surveillance shows the shooter running out of Dudley Terrace shortly after the incident. His phone records and cell towers also place him in the area.
“Mr. Goncalves’ life was stolen and the hole that leaves in the lives of his loved ones is immeasurable; a woman’s life was inexorably altered,’’ Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement. “It is my hope, and the hope of my Office and the law enforcement community, that this verdict will offer some solace.
Almeida’s sentencing is scheduled for November 6, the statement said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.