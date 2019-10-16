The gunman in a 2016 Dorchester shooting that killed a man and paralyzed a woman was found guilty of first degree murder in Suffolk County Superior Court Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Aaron Almeida was found guilty in the shooting death of Ailton Goncalves. In the shooting of the second victim, he was found guilty of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the statement said.

Goncalves, 35, was shot in the head on Dudley Terrace while hanging out with friends on Aug. 20, 2016. The woman, then 30, had stepped outside a friend’s house to get cigarettes from her car, when she was shot numerous times in the back and legs. She survived, but was paralyzed, officials said.