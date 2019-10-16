LaPierre told WGN9 that he was on his way to run the Chicago Marathon when it happened. When the train stopped at Cumberland station, he stepped off and asked another passenger why so many runners were rushing toward the doors.

Jean-Paul LaPierre was riding a CTA Blue Line train Sunday morning when he subdued the gunman, who was later identified as Tremaine Anderson, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

A Massachusetts man snatched a gun out of a robber’s hand on a Chicago subway train over the weekend.

“I said ‘this doesn’t seem like the right way,’” LaPierre said in an interview with WGN9. “He said ‘No, there’s a guy on the train walking around right now robbing people.’ That kind of made me mad.”

Advertisement

LaPierre told WGN9 he went back onto the train and confronted Anderson. In a video that was shot by another passenger, LaPierre can be seen tussling with Anderson and pinning him up against the doors of the train. When Anderson told him to let go, LaPierre yelled: “I’m not letting you go! I’m not letting you go! I’m not letting you go!”

LaPierre held onto the gun and refused to let Anderson leave the train.

“I’m a boxer,” LaPierre said in the video. “I’ll break your head in one punch.”

Chicago police credited LaPierre with disarming Anderson and holding him there until police arrived and placed him under arrest.

“Upon arrival, the CTA conductor handed the officers a weapon which had been recovered by a witness/victim, Jean LaPierre, who had been riding the CTA train,” Chicago police said in the statement. “LaPierre said the offender, Tremaine Anderson, asked him for money, then displayed a handgun.”

“LaPierre realized Anderson had been robbing people on the train. LaPierre then took the handgun from Anderson and prevented Anderson from escaping the train until CPD officers arrived and arrested Anderson,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Anderson, 30, was charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to police.

This isn’t the first time LaPierre has played the role of Good Samaritan.

In June 2015 LaPierre rescued a 1-year-old boy who was trapped in a car that crashed on Route 128. ““I think sometimes in life you are called upon and have to act,” he said in an interview with WCVB-TV. “I just kept thinking we had to get that baby out. We had God on our side.”

And even more recently, in August 2019, LaPierre managed to wrangle an 8-foot-long Burmese python that was on the loose in Newton. On Aug. 24 Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s office wrote on Facebook that Lapierre was the “self proclaimed snake expert” who tracked down the missing pet python named Lightning. “He said the snake would not go far...He then found it in the yard that backs up to this owner’s yard,” Fuller’s Facebook post said. “He picked it up and walked it home to the owner.”

LaPierre’s Facebook page features the quote: “There are no great men, only ordinary men doing great things!” He told WGN9 that he lives in the Boston area and ran the Chicago Marathon as a bandit because he didn’t officially register for the race.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.