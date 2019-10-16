Medford police are searching for thieves who broke into multiple cars and stole air bags in the last few weeks, police said.

The thieves have only stolen airbags from Honda Accords, Medford police said in a statement.

“We have seen a rash of car break-ins that target the theft of ‘safety airbags’ which are part of the passenger restraint system,” the statement said. “The thieves usually break a window to get in, and they remove the ‘safety air bag’ from the car.”