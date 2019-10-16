Medford police are searching for thieves who broke into multiple cars and stole air bags in the last few weeks, police said.
The thieves have only stolen airbags from Honda Accords, Medford police said in a statement.
“We have seen a rash of car break-ins that target the theft of ‘safety airbags’ which are part of the passenger restraint system,” the statement said. “The thieves usually break a window to get in, and they remove the ‘safety air bag’ from the car.”
Police said they do not know how the thieves choose their targets.
“These crimes seem to be occurring in the overnight hours under the cover of darkness in various parts of the city. We ask those of you that own Honda Accords and neighbors of those to be extra vigilant in watching for strange cars or people that may be casing a car in your neighborhood,” the statement said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call 781-395-1212, the statement said.
