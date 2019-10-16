Four men from out of state were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly showed up at a Revere shopping center to sell 4 kilograms of fentanyl to undercover officers, authorities said.

Gaki Antonio Rodriguez, 44, Woodland Park, N.J.; Sandy Suazo, 42, of New Britain, Conn.; David Diaz Rodriguez, 46, of Fountain Hill, Pa.; and Francisco F. Alvarez, 39, of New Britain, Conn., were arrested at the Northgate Shopping Center at 300 Squire Road, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations agents, State Police, and Revere police had arranged to buy the fentanyl, which was worth $240,000, from the men, State Police said.