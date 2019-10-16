Four men from out of state were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly showed up at a Revere shopping center to sell 4 kilograms of fentanyl to undercover officers, authorities said.
Gaki Antonio Rodriguez, 44, Woodland Park, N.J.; Sandy Suazo, 42, of New Britain, Conn.; David Diaz Rodriguez, 46, of Fountain Hill, Pa.; and Francisco F. Alvarez, 39, of New Britain, Conn., were arrested at the Northgate Shopping Center at 300 Squire Road, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Homeland Security Investigations agents, State Police, and Revere police had arranged to buy the fentanyl, which was worth $240,000, from the men, State Police said.
“The four male suspects arrived at the shopping center parking lot [Tuesday] afternoon; once investigators confirmed the fentanyl was in the suspects’ possession, State Troopers, HSI-Boston Agents, and Revere Police Officers arrested the four men,” the statement said.
“The four kilograms, packaged in bricks, were recovered from one of the suspects’ vehicles,” the statement said.
The men were arrested and were set to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court, State Police said. All four were charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. Gaki Antonio Rodriguez was also charged with trafficking in fentanyl. Suazo was additionally charged with possession of a Class B narcotic with intent to distribute.
Fentanyl, heroin’s synthetic cousin, is incredibly potent — many times more so than heroin.
