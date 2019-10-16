A California jeweler who paid a $15,000 bribe to pad her son’s ACT score as part of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal received a 21-day prison sentence Wednesday, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said. Marjorie Klapper, 51, of Menlo Park, Calif., learned her fate during a hearing Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, where she had pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. A federal judge also ordered her to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a fine of $9,500. When she gets out of prison, Klapper will have one year of supervised release. She is the ninth parent to be sentenced in connection with the college admissions case. The 3-week prison term is far less than the four months prosecutors sought for Klapper, who in addition to paying $15,000, also falsely claimed her son was Black or Latino on his college applications. “Ms. Klapper thereby not only corrupted the standardized testing system, but also specifically victimized the real minority applicants already fighting for admission to elite schools,” Lelling said in the statement. “We respectfully disagree that a three-week sentence is a sufficient sanction for this misconduct.”

Durham, N.H.

UNH gets grant to aid sex abuse investigators

A research center at the University of New Hampshire is getting a federal grant from the National Institute of Justice to support police officers and others who investigate crimes involving child sexual abuse images. Officials say a surge of such images online and new technology designed to intercept them means more investigators are being hired to review such material, but doing so can have toxic effects on their mental health. The university’s Crimes Against Children Research Center will use a three-year grant to interview police and forensic examiners across the country to identify best practices for workload, counseling and debriefing. (AP)

Advertisement

Hampton, N.H.

Missing elderly couple found 200 miles away

Police searching for a New Hampshire husband and wife found them about 200 miles away from their assisted living facility. Police in Hampton said Dave and Ona Magee, both 86, were found in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday morning. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. The Magees, who had a car, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut, Mass., on Tuesday afternoon. They were supposed to return to the assisted living facility in Hampton. (AP)

Advertisement

Rutland, Vt.

Closed college could become new education center

A feasibility study has found that a closed Vermont college could be converted for use as an education center. College of St. Joseph officials have been looking for a way to put the campus to use that maintains the original education mission. They are considering the possibility of converting it to the CSJ Center for Excellence and Innovation. The proposed center would provide non-degree education and workforce development, accelerator programs, office space and more. The college is among three independent Vermont colleges that closed last spring. The next phase will be to attract potential investors for the proposed center.