“Lastly, additional research should be conducted prior to the deployment of any technology-based, barrier-based, or biologically based shark mitigation strategy,” the report said. “Prior to deployment, it would be critical to understand the required environmental regulatory review and permit approvals required, initial and long-term costs, potential adverse environmental impacts, potential adverse human impacts, realistic expectations for the level of effectiveness, and site-specific suitability.”

The suggestions in the 192-page report, put out by the Woods Hole Group, include improved communication networks; improved emergency response and first aid care; expanded lifeguarding efforts; updated signage and safety protocols; expanded education and outreach efforts; “Stop-the-bleed” trainings for beachgoers and municipal officials; improved availability of first-aid supplies; and modifying human behavior to mitigate risks.

An environmental group on Wednesday released a highly anticipated study on the Cape Cod shark population , listing several “immediately actionable items” that can be implemented to protect the swimming public.

The report cautioned that there are “no silver bullet solutions” to ensure 100 percent protection of swimmers.

Over the past several decades, the report said, regional gray seal and great white shark populations have increased along the Cape’s shoreline.

“A series of shark-human interactions during the summer of 2018, which resulted in the severe injury of a swimmer, and the death of 26-year-old boogie boarder, Arthur Medici, prompted municipal beach managers and municipal authorities to take decisive, coordinated action to explore all available strategies to increase both public safety and public awareness along regional beaches,” the report said.

According to the document, the study was commissioned as “a joint stakeholder effort” with public officials to review “shark mitigation alternatives.”

The report also cited beach public address systems as one possible tool for keeping swimmers safe.

“Although not currently installed, public address systems (sirens, PA’s, loudspeakers, etc.) to clearly alert and/or communicate with beachgoers regarding the presence of dangerous marine life could potentially be deployed without the need for extensive permitting or legislative review,” the report said. “Such systems may also be useful to facilitate first response during or immediately following an incident.”