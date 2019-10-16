A Pittsfield man was charged with arson Wednesday in connection to a fire that likely destroyed a convenience store, officials said.

Thomas Roberts, 51, was also charged with injuring a firefighter, since a Pittsfield firefighter was hurt battling the blaze at the A-Mart store Tuesday night, police said in a statement.

Investigators determined late Tuesday that the fire to be suspicious and that the building was “most likely a total loss,” according to the statement.