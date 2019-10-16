A Pittsfield man was charged with arson Wednesday in connection to a fire that likely destroyed a convenience store, officials said.
Thomas Roberts, 51, was also charged with injuring a firefighter, since a Pittsfield firefighter was hurt battling the blaze at the A-Mart store Tuesday night, police said in a statement.
Investigators determined late Tuesday that the fire to be suspicious and that the building was “most likely a total loss,” according to the statement.
Enough evidence was gathered at the scene to make an arrest on Wednesday. Roberts was apprehended at a local motel by officers assigned to the anti-crime unit, the statement said.
Advertisement
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com