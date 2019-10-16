The Board of Health deemed the building on Sandwich Street (Route 3A) to be uninhabitable, the union said. Work related to the roof replacement also caused electrical issues, including power outages.

While trying to replace the roof of the department’s headquarters, workers “agitated five decades worth of dust, insulation, and other unknown debris which then fell through the ceiling and covered our living quarters and administrative offices,” the Plymouth Fire Local 1768 union said on Facebook.

The Plymouth Fire Department could be working without a headquarters until the end of the month after unknown debris rained down from the ceiling on the second floor Monday, Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said Wednesday.

There have been leaks in the roof since 2010, but they’ve gotten worse recently, Bradley said. Workers started replacing the roof Monday, he said.

Nine people were on the second floor at the time and had to leave the building, he said. Firefighters are not allowed there until it is cleaned and environmental testing is conducted to make sure there is nothing harmful in the debris, Bradley said.

The garage on the first floor that houses the fire trucks was unaffected, so crews are staying on-site on the lawn during the day to respond to calls. During the night, the crews have been staying about a half-mile up the road at Plymouth Memorial Hall, Bradley said. On Wednesday afternoon, trailers will be delivered to the lawn of the headquarters so firefighters can remain on-site overnight, he said.

The administrative offices of the department moved to the emergency operations center in the Cedarville section of town, Bradley said. He said that if all goes well with the testing and cleanup, the firefighters should be back in their headquarters by the end of the month.

“The building really needs a major overhaul, and it isn’t the only fire station in Plymouth that needs a major overhaul,” he said. “I don’t think that’s uncommon in Massachusetts to find police and fire stations neglected.”

The union said on Facebook that it believes the roof is a “microcosm of issues throughout all of its stations.”

“We are worried about the health of the staff and firefighters working in these buildings,” the union said. “They have endured decades of neglect, and we are certain there are firefighters that have and will experience debilitating and career ending health issues due to the conditions of our stations.”

