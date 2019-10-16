Plymouth police are investigating reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex in the South Shore community Wednesday morning, Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said.
In a brief telephone interview, the chief said officers are in the Algonquin Heights apartment complex investigating the reports. The incident was active and ongoing as of 10:30 a.m.
He said no one has been reported to be struck by the gunfire.
“I don’t have any reported victims at this point,” the chief said in a brief telephone interview.
State Police tweeted that troopers are on the scene assisting Plymouth officers as they jointly search for two people who allegedly opened fire at the complex shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Advertisement
“At this point no victims have been located,’’ State Police tweeted around 10:43 a.m. “Investigation ongoing. No further info available at this time.”
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.