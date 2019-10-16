Forecasters tweeted that the strongest winds will impact the coast, especially Cape Cod and the Islands. “Very heavy rainfall as well with 1.5-3.0 inches likely,” forecasters tweeted. “Some areas may see 4-5 inches!”

“It will be very seasonable for mid-October, but the nice weather conditions will deteriorate pretty quickly,” said Rodney Chai, a meterologist with the weather service, said Wednesday. “Right now we’re looking at around an 8 p.m. onset for the storm in the Greater Boston area.”

Wednesday got off to a chilly start but will give way to sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s, but will then be forced aside by a powerful coastal storm expected to arrive this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will be in effect from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday for Suffolk County and portions of Middlesex, Norfolk, Essex, and Plymouth counties, where winds could reach 25 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

[Stormy Weather] A Powerful coastal storm will bring strong to damaging winds to #MA #RI #CT tonight into Thursday with strongest winds at the coast, especially #CapeCod & Islands. Very heavy rainfall as well with 1.5-3.0 inches likely. Some areas may see 4-5 inches! #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/oH025AL8NW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 16, 2019

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the weather service said in the wind advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Forecasters said to expect patchy fog and a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall after midnight. It will be very windy and not as cool, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s. Forecasters put the chance of rain near 100 percent.

Chai said the storm could also affect the earlier part of the morning commute on Thursday on the Mass Pike, Route 128 and north of Interstate 495.

Thursday should be cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and a chance of rain in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. It will be breezy and forecasters put the chance of rain at 50 percent.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30 percent chance of showers and lows dipping into the mid 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s, and northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

“High pressure builds in with cool, windy conditions the rest of Thursday through Friday,” forecasters wrote. “Milder temperatures with continued dry conditions expected this weekend as high pressure moves overhead.”

