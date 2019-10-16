Firefighters in Walpole rescued a man who was stuck in the mud at a sportsman’s club Wednesday morning, Walpole Fire Deputy Chief Paul Barry said.
A rescue crew responded to 499 Lincoln Road at 8:37 a.m. for reports that a man had gotten stuck in the mud while “participating in sportsman’s activities,” Barry said.
Firefighters were on scene for less than an hour, Barry said. The man was taken to Norwood Hospital for evaluation.
The Walpole Sportsman’s Association, a club with shooting facilities, an archery range, and a fishing pond, is listed at 499 Lincoln Road, according to its website.
The mud the man was stuck in was in a swampy area near a river, Barry said.
“The crew did an excellent job working together and extricating the individual,” he said.
No further information was immediately available.
