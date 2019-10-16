“She came up to the counter and asked for some 5 dollar scratch tickets and when [the clerk] turned around the woman showed him the hatchet and asked him to open the drawer,” Weymouth police Officer James Mullin said in the report. “She grabbed money from the drawer. He said when the woman was grabbing the money she said ‘I need money for rent.’ ”

Sherry Colby was arrested around 12:35 a.m. near the 7-Eleven at 585 North St., according to a Weymouth police report.

Weymouth police arrested a 48-year-old woman early Tuesday who allegedly held up a 7-Eleven with a hatchet and grabbed cash from a register before fleeing on foot, police said.

Police said Colby took multiple $10 bills from the cash register. She was wearing pink polka dot pants and a pink sweatshirt, police said.

“[The clerk] noticed the police cruisers outside and told her ‘the cops are already here.’ He said at that point she looked out the door and then threw the hatchet down and ran,” Mullin said.

Officers eventually captured Colby after she ran away on foot, police said.

“I observed a female in pink pants appear from the side of the building by the 7-Eleven,” Weymouth police Officer Stephen P. Goslin said in the report. “She started to run and I asked her to stop. She hesitated but then stopped. She immediately stated she did not do anything.”

Officers found cash inside Colby’s pants, police said.

Colby was arrested and charged with armed and masked robbery, assault to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police said. She was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court, a court spokeswoman said.

