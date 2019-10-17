The trio of victims continued to try to separate themselves from the larger group, and officers moved to intervene, but when the youths saw the officers approach Jackson Square, they fled, the department said.

Several officers from the youth violence strike force watched a group of eight juvenile males surround three male victims shortly after 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The victims tried to walk toward the T station but were blocked by the larger group, and police saw several juveniles from the larger group assault one victim, the department said in a statement.

An alleged assault near the MBTA’s Jackson Square Station in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday night led police on several foot pursuits and ended with the detention of multiple juveniles. One minor was charged with assault, Boston police said.

“After several foot-pursuits, members of the large group were all stopped and detained,” police said in a statement.

Those juveniles were identified and taken to a police station, where their parents and guardians were contacted, police said. One suspect was placed under arrest for assault and battery. He is expected to be arraigned at Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

The juveniles who were detained were known to officers from an ongoing investigation. Asked whether the group was connected to a recent spate of robberies in the area, a Boston police spokesman said Wednesday, “That’s under investigation.”

The robberies were perpetrated by a group of about 10 juveniles, authorities said earlier this month.

State Police said at the time investigators were probing “several incidents in which pedestrians were assaulted or robbed in the Jackson Square and Southwest Corridor area of Jamaica Plain.”

According to State Police, the probe “indicates that a group of around 10 juveniles, ranging in age from elementary-school age to teenager, have assaulted passersby and stolen cellphones or other electronics from them.”

Police stepped up patrols in the area following the incidents.

