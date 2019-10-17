Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Boris to his friends, BoJo to the tabloids, has been dissed and dissected, humiliated and humbugged by any number of critics, even his own party, even his own brother , since he moved into No. 10 Downing St. in July.

To the names of Wolfe Tone, Daniel O’Connell, Michael Davitt, Charles Stewart Parnell, Michael Collins, Eamon de Valera, John Hume, and Martin McGuinness, we must now consider adding an improbable one: Boris Johnson.

Through the years, the Boston Irish have revered politicians and rebels who fought for Irish freedom and independence.

Almost everybody who is anybody declared Johnson’s tenure as Britain’s prime minister a failure even before it began.

But a funny thing happened on the road to Brexit, Britain’s messy divorce from the European Union: BoJo got a deal.

As announced Thursday in Brussels, negotiators struck a deal that will allow Britain to leave the European Union and avoid establishing a hard border on the island of Ireland. Johnson hailed it as a moment of British independence, setting in motion the final separation from an EU supported by a majority of the British people, though not the Northern Irish and Scottish.

But if you talk to Irish nationalists and republicans, they see the deal as far more than saving the Good Friday Agreement that brought the Troubles to a virtual end in 1998. They see it as the biggest stepping stone in a century to paving a way to a united Ireland.

And it’s not only nationalists who think that. The Democratic Unionist Party, or DUP, sworn to protect the union between Northern Ireland and the UK, pronounced Johnson’s deal a sell out of unionists and the union.

For the first time in a long time, nationalists and unionists agree on something: Brexit, as constituted, will bring about an end to the union between Northern Ireland and the UK.

Mairtin O Muilleoir was the mayor of Belfast when it became the sister city of Boston five years back, and on Thursday he couldn’t resist relishing the prospect of Johnson being feted in Irish republican bastions in Belfast and South Armagh, not to mention Boston.

“Brexit of any sort will lead to a United Ireland and the delicious irony of glasses being raised in West Belfast and Crossmaglen to toast the architect, Boris Johnson,” O Muilleoir told me. “Who would have thought the more-British-than-the-British DUP would be teaching the rest of us that you can’t trust the English?”

That said, O Muilleoir and the majority of people in Northern Ireland don’t want to leave the EU in the first place. Some 56 percent of people in the North, both Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists, voted to stay in the 28-nation bloc.

As Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald put it, Johnson’s deal is the least worst option.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit,” McDonald said. “Brexit is being foisted on the North of Ireland against the democratic wishes of the people.”

Johnson has done exactly what congressional friends of Ireland, such as Massachusetts congressman and House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have insisted on: that all the American political capital spent on the peace process in Ireland not be squandered by leaving the EU without a deal to protect the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement.

Earlier this week, an insistent Neal had warned that there would be no trade deal between the United States and Britain if a hard border was restored in Ireland.

Of course, Johnson’s deal with the EU could die a cold death if the British Parliament rejects it. Brexit has been nothing if not an unpredictable beast.

But Johnson promised he’d get a deal that would not reinstate customs borders on the island of Ireland, and that’s what he got.

Besides the DUP, the most disappointed people on the island of Ireland on Thursday are those who would like to restart the war. Think about that for a moment.

When he visited Boston as London’s mayor in 2015, Johnson landed in the middle of a series of snowstorms that paralyzed much of the region. Marty Walsh’s office had advised its London counterparts that Johnson might want to skip Boston and proceed straight to New York, where he was headed next, lest he get stranded.

BoJo said the heck with that and instead, like Mike Dukakis if Mike Dukakis was a Tory, Johnson landed in Boston and rode the T in the snow, at least the parts of the T that hadn’t broken down. He then strolled the city’s snow-clogged streets like somebody who orders a cruller and large regular at Dunkin’.

Walsh did not plan on meeting his London counterpart during that quick visit, and in the end he was way busy attending to the snow emergency. Some British diplomats considered it a snub. Eventually, they did have a brief meeting.

But if Johnson gets this deal through Parliament, saving the peace process in Ireland as we know it, he should be invited to march in the St. Patrick’s parade in Southie next spring. Hell, make BoJo grand marshal.

That would show that he has earned the right to be called the Right Honorable Boris Johnson and that, 244 years after the St. Patrick’s Day when the British fleet hightailed it out of Boston as the Continental Army’s cannons glowered at them from atop Dorchester Heights, all’s forgiven.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.