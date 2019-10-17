fb-pixel
A tree is split in half due to storm damage.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The pier at Duxbury Yacht Club was damaged due to the storm.David L Ryan/Globe Staff
An overnight storm caused boats to come loose from their moorings in Scituate Harbor. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
An overnight storm caused trees to snap on Scituate.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
The overnight wind storm heavily damaged a small boat dock adjacent the New England Aquarium. Part of a dock rested atop a the "Seas the Day" boat. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Brendan Smith’s vehicle was a casualty of the storm after a tree toppled onto it in Medford.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Brendan Smith’s vehicle was trapped under a tree near the intersection of Tainter Street and Park Street in Medford. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
A pedestrian looked up at a tree that lost a large limb on Babcock Street in Brookline after the overnight windstorm. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A girl walked her bicycle past an uprooted tree on Arthur Street in Danvers. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The home of Rich and MaryAnne Waldron on Arthur Street in Danvers following the storm. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The interior of Rich and MaryAnne Waldron's home is affected by storm damage in Danvers. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
A fallen tree took down wires in Danvers.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The overnight wind storm heavily damaged a small boat dock adjacent the New England Aquarium. A worker began the cleanup process. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A house is trapped under a tree due to storm damage in Danvers.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
A crew worked on a fallen tree in Hanover. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff