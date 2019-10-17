A UPS driver was stuck in his tractor-trailer for an hour on Route 126 in Ashland on Thursday morning after his truck hit a low-hanging wire and flipped over, and then the wire caught fire, Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano said.
Alfano advised commuters to avoid the town entirely; as of 2:39 p.m., Route 126 was closed because of the accident, and Route 135, the other main highway through the town, was also closed after a tree fell on a transformer and caused it to blow, Alfano said.
The UPS driver was turning off of Route 126 onto an access road to a UPS facility at 6:34 a.m. when the truck hit a low wire, Alfano said. The second trailer in the tandem trailer-tractor flipped over, pulling down a telephone pole and causing the wires to catch fire, he said.
Advertisement
The driver was uninjured, but first responders instructed him not to leave the tractor until power could be shut off in the area, and the fire put out, Alfano said. The driver was later able to leave the vehicle.
Police are not sure whether the low-hanging wire was caused by last night’s storm, but the incident is under investigation, Alfano said.
Route 135 was closed Thursday morning when a tree fell onto a transformer near Waverly Street, causing a live power wire to fall onto a metal portion of the phone lines around it, Alfano said.
About 16 percent of Ashland, including the high school and middle school, was without power because of these two incidents, Alfano said around 2:15 p.m.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.