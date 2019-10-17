A UPS driver was stuck in his tractor-trailer for an hour on Route 126 in Ashland on Thursday morning after his truck hit a low-hanging wire and flipped over, and then the wire caught fire, Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano said.

Alfano advised commuters to avoid the town entirely; as of 2:39 p.m., Route 126 was closed because of the accident, and Route 135, the other main highway through the town, was also closed after a tree fell on a transformer and caused it to blow, Alfano said.

The UPS driver was turning off of Route 126 onto an access road to a UPS facility at 6:34 a.m. when the truck hit a low wire, Alfano said. The second trailer in the tandem trailer-tractor flipped over, pulling down a telephone pole and causing the wires to catch fire, he said.