She’s paid for her crime.

Imprisoned Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, currently doing time for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, has paid a $30,000 fine levied against her, records show.

A brief government filing in US District Court in Boston, where the 56-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced last month to 14 days in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score, said prosecutors were acknowledging “satisfaction of the assessment, restitution and/or fine Judgment as to the defendant in the above-captioned matter, Felicity Huffman, by payment in full.”