She’s paid for her crime.
Imprisoned Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, currently doing time for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, has paid a $30,000 fine levied against her, records show.
A brief government filing in US District Court in Boston, where the 56-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced last month to 14 days in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score, said prosecutors were acknowledging “satisfaction of the assessment, restitution and/or fine Judgment as to the defendant in the above-captioned matter, Felicity Huffman, by payment in full.”
Huffman, who won critical praise for her performance in the film “Transamerica,” reported Tuesday to FCI-Dublin, a low-security federal prison in Dublin, Calif., with a minimum-security satellite camp, to begin serving her two-week stretch. Her release date is Oct. 27, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
