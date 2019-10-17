His arraignment Friday, which follows his indictment in the two rapes, is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Fall River Superior Court, according to Quinn’s office.

In a statement, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the defendant as 61-year-old Ivan Keith, who was recently apprehended in Maine. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“The first rape occurred on July 27, 1997 outside the Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton,” the office said. “In that case, a 36-year-old woman was exercising on the track outside the school when a masked man jumped out in front of her, forcibly led her to a wooded area, tied her up and raped her. The second rape occurred on November 22, 1998 as a 47-year-old woman was working late cleaning offices at the Steve Porter Appraisal Services in Easton. While she was cleaning, a masked man entered the building and attacked her as she opened the door of an office to take out the trash. He then forcibly raped her before binding her hands and fleeing.”

Keith is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, as well as kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threats to commit a crime, prosecutors said.

According to the statement, even though Keith “was convicted of several sex-related crimes in Plymouth County in the 1980s and 1990s, along with a sex crime conviction in Maine in 2000, the defendant failed to comply with the sex offender registry and failed to provide a DNA sample to the state. On October 29, 2003, the defendant was set to appear in Brockton District Court for a jury trial on an Open and Gross Lewdness charge. The defendant intentionally defaulted and never appeared for that trial date.”

In July, Quinn’s office said, prosecutors were granted “arrest warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and making false statements. These new arrest warrants were then entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). With the assistance of the State Police Crime Lab, investigators from the Massachusetts State Police, led by Sergeant Ann Marie Robertson, along with the Maine State Police, the Bar Harbor Police Department and the FBI were able to locate the defendant who was living under a new name in Seal Cove, Maine and took him into custody on August 2nd.”

Keith, the statement said, “waived rendition and was ordered held without bail as a flight risk during his arraignment in Taunton District Court and was also later found to be a danger after the completion of a dangerousness hearing in Taunton District Court.”

