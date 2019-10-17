A former teacher at Narragansett Regional High School was sentenced to 45 months in prison for obtaining thousands of files of child pornography on the dark web, the US attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Warren Anderson, 27, of Lowell and Harvard, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release during a hearing Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, t officials said in a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Last year, authorities found thousands of files containing child pornography on Anderson’s computers, and he admitted to using the dark web to discuss and trade the files, officials said in a statement.
Anderson pleaded guilty in July to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, officials said in a statement.
He was arrested last August as part of an ongoing investigation into the online trade of child pornography through Kik messenger, according to previous Globe reporting.
