The Friendly’s restaurant in Stoneham will shut down Nov. 10, which is the latest in a series of closures for the Massachusetts-based chain, officials said.

The Friendly’s at 611 Main St. was one of the closest locations to Boston. The restaurant serves food at Logan Airport and further away in Weymouth, Peabody, Norwood, and other locations, according to Friendly’s website.

“As shifting consumer demographics and market dynamics present challenges across the industry, it is incumbent on us to regularly evaluate our restaurant footprint,” Marie Espinel, a spokeswoman for Friendly’s, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in some cases, this process results in the difficult decision to close underperforming locations that can no longer be sustained by the local market.”