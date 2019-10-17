Wind gusts late Friday morning and into the afternoon are expected to reach 40-50 miles per hour. Along the Cape, wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. The National Weather Service tweeted that wind gusts reached 70 mph at Logan Airport at 2:42 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the rain will turn to scattered showers by sunrise and gusty winds will remain through the morning. Dryer but blustery weather will follow for the rest of Thursday.

At 5:22 a.m. 194,902 customers without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Though power outages span the state, the highest concentration of outages are centered around the South Shore, Cape and Islands, as well as parts of the North Shore and Central Massachusetts

Multiple police and fire departments across the state reported fallen tree limbs and power lines as a result of the overnight storm.

In Duxbury, firefighters responded to a large pine tree that had fallen onto a home, causing structural damage, according to a tweet.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted that they were responding to “numerous reports of trees and some utility wires down along the I91 corridor from Springfield to Deerfield.”

An officer is on scene with a tree and wires down on Pike St near Fox Run Dr in #Tewksbury due to the storm. Power is out in the area, @nationalgridus has been notified. One lane of travel on Pike St remains open. TPD21 pic.twitter.com/mMIBx5cXXJ — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) October 17, 2019

Numerous trees and wires down. Just one of several detours, Congress St closed between Lincoln St and West st pic.twitter.com/nEmjsKOG6T — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) October 17, 2019

Reminder: Use caution near any downed power lines. Do not attempt to touch or remove any wires. Notify Reading Municipal Light Department at 781-942-6598. pic.twitter.com/9s1X1CGaP0 — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 17, 2019

DXFD is handling numerous weather related emergencies including this large pine tree into a house with structural damage. All firefighters have been called back to duty to assist. #DXFD #weather #storm #wind pic.twitter.com/4ohLL5ujuN — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) October 17, 2019

