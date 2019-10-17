“Like everywhere else, Logan had strong winds overnight (some reports say gusts up to 70mph) and that caused some damage,” said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for MassPort, which runs Logan, in an e-mail message. “Part of the Delta hangar membrane was blown off, this is the flexible material that covers the steel structure. ... No injuries.”

Not even Logan International Airport in Boston was immune to the storm’s wrath.

The powerful coastal storm that walloped New England overnight, battering the region with heavy rain and strong winds, left a trail of damage in Massachusetts from felled trees and power lines.

Delta said in a statement that its “aircraft maintenance hangar sustained wind damage from storms overnight and teams will be inspecting the damage today. There are no reported injuries or aircraft damage. No related impact to Delta’s flights is expected today, but we always recommend customers use the Fly Delta app to check their flight status and get real-time updates.”

Among the communities hit hard was Danvers, where town officials tweeted Thursday that “several major circuits” were lost the night before with “branches down on isolated wires, causing outages in Town this morning.”

One Danvers resident, Adelina Todisco, told WHDH-TV that a large pine tree came crashing down on her home.

“It went through our living room ceiling, part of it, and it happened to be that my son was sleeping on the couch,” Todisco told the station. “It’s very lucky that part of the ceiling didn’t go on my son’s head. So, we’re very, very fortunate.”

Todisco couldn’t be reached for further comment, and Danvers Fire Chief Robert Pyburn didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

In Newton late Wednesday night, a large tree branch fell onto a police cruiser at Washington and Chestnut streets, disabling the vehicle, according to a National Weather Service damage report.

Newton police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker, a department spokesman, said the officer wasn’t injured, and the cruiser sustained “moderate” damage to a side-view mirror as well as a cracked windshield. There were “numerous calls received” for downed trees and power lines in the city, he said.

In Methuen, police tweeted out photos of a tree branch that crashed through a home at 22 Hidden Road, as well as an additional tree that came down on Vermont Street.

Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon provided an update on storm conditions Thursday morning via Facebook.

“While most were snuggled in their beds last night, the midnight shift was answering numerous storm related calls for service,” Solomon wrote. “In between answering calls, they were checking their areas for flooding, branches or trees in roadways or power issues on streets. At the current time, Vermont St between Fairoaks Ave and Swan Street is closed while crews work to remove a tree down in the roadway. There is another tree down in the area of 97 Oak Street. A detour has been set up and there are Officers on scene to assist travelers.”

Solomon urged residents to “drive slow and be mindful of your surroundings as the City recovers from this storm.”

In Duxbury, wind gusts reached 80 miles an hour, and the fire department was busy all morning, answering 25 emergency calls between midnight and 4:20 a.m., officials tweeted.

Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon tweeted a photo of a large pine tree that fell onto a home and caused structural damage. At 7:41 a.m., Reardon tweeted that the fire department was still answering calls related to the storm.

“If you don’t need to be out driving please don’t,” he tweeted. “Many streets remain closed.”

In Marshfield, police warned about “dangerous traveling conditions” due to downed wires and trees.

“Most of Marshfield out of power,” police tweeted. “Treat all wires as live and call police, DO NOT TOUCH.”

School was canceled for the day, and the Marshfield Council on Aging and Ventress Memorial Library were closed.

In Norwell, police reported multiple road closures and power outages throughout town. Bowker Street was closed, River Street was closed at Forest Street, and traffic lights weren’t working at intersections, police tweeted.

“Please stop and proceed with caution through intersections,” Norwell police tweeted. “Traffic lights are not operational.”

Norwell Fire tweeted, “Our responses continue at a steady pace. Currently more than 90% of Norwell is still without power. Damage is widespread and large portions of the region are dealing with similar problems. Norwell has several areas with significant tree/wire damage and impassable roads.”

Trees also fell on houses late Wednesday on Maverick Street in East Boston; on Howland Road in Fairhaven; and on Broadway Street in Chicopee, according to the damage report. A tree fell on another house early Thursday on Caroline Street in New Bedford.

In addition, trees fell onto cars in Longmeadow and Peabody, the report said.

Additional felled trees, large branches, and power lines were reported down in Orleans; Lincoln; Wayland; Sherborn; Springfield; Sandwich; Concord; Brookline; Weston; Medford; Ludlow; Shrewsbury; Winchester; Barnstable; Pembroke; Melrose; Belchertown; Fall River; Monson; Palmer; Abington; Dartmouth; Middleboro; New Salem; Yarmouth; Amherst; Mashpee; Sharon; Dighton; Mattapoisett; Acushnet; and Hawley.

Trees also came down in Lynn, according to city fire Captain Joseph Zukas, a department spokesman. He said there were reports of “various size trees down” and leaky roofs.

Cohasset police reported that several roads were closed in their town, including South Main Street, Forest Avenue, Nichols Road, and King Street.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, 99 percent of customers in Cohasset were without power Thursday morning.

“National Grid is working to restore power but this will likely take the remainder of the day as tree crews work to remove debris,” police tweeted.

The damage in Massachusetts sent utility crews into the affected areas Thursday.

“Crews are deployed and assisting with damage and restoration efforts across New England,” National Grid tweeted. “We’re working to assess damage and will be updating estimated restoration times as they become available.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.