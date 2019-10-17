Hurricane-force winds up to 90 miles per hour slammed parts of Massachusetts during the bomb cyclone between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Cape Cod was hit the hardest by dangerous winds and heavy rain, said Rodney Chai, a meteorologist at the NWS in Norton.
Here is a list of the highest recorded wind gusts in Massachusetts between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday:
• Provincetown: 90 miles per hour
• Wellfleet: 89 miles per hour
• Fairhaven: 88 miles per hour
• Duxbury: 80 miles per hour
• Yarmouth: 79 miles per hour
• Mashpee: 78 miles per hour
• Scituate: 75 miles per hour
• Rockport: 69 miles per hour
• Chatham: 66 miles per hour
• Siasconset: 66 miles per hour
“90-mile-per-hour wind gusts would be equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane-force wind speed,” Chai said. “We had a very rapid intensification of a low pressure system and a very strong low-level jet which basically helped to give the storm energy.”
The NWS in Norton received multiple reports of downed trees and power outages, Chai said.
