A wide-ranging bill aimed at improving children’s health, unveiled by House Speaker Robert DeLeo three months ago, has cleared both branches after the Senate approved it unanimously Thursday.

The Senate included 10 amendments to its bill, most of which create additional commissions to study specific health care needs that minors in the state face, before voting 40-0 to pass it.

If the House finds those changes palatable — or the branches work out a compromise in conference committee — the Legislature will soon send Governor Charlie Baker a proposal combining language from several individual bills, making various regulatory changes that lawmakers say will boost access to physical and mental health care for children and vulnerable youth.