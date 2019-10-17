The other option was to have the entire $1 million paid out in 20 annual payments of $50,000 before taxes, $35,500 after taxes, Christian Teja, the state lottery spokesman, said. This option would come out to $710,000 total after taxes, he said.

Marty Tobey won the money in the lottery’s $10,000,000 Big Money game. He chose the cash payment option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which comes to $461,500 after taxes, the lottery said.

A Lynn man won a $1 million prize from a lottery ticket purchased in Wakefield, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Tobey plans to use some of the money to buy a new car, the lottery said in a statement.

Tobey bought the ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 493 Salem St. in Wakefield, the lottery said. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The store has sold winning lottery tickets before, but never one with a prize this size, said Jay Algburi, the manager of the store.

“We got excited about it,” he said. “It was good for the customer.”

